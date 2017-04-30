Sterling Bank gross earnings improve by 12%
Sterling Bank Plc has reported 12 per cent growth in gross earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31. The bank’s first quarter unaudited result released by the bank showed that gross earnings rose to N28.55 billion against N25.50 billion posted in the comparative period of 2016. The bank, in the unaudited result statement…
The post Sterling Bank gross earnings improve by 12% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!