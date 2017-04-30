Sterling Bank gross earnings improve by 12%

Sterling Bank Plc has reported 12 per cent growth in gross earnings for the first quarter ended on March 31. The bank’s first quarter unaudited result released by the bank showed that gross earnings rose to N28.55 billion against N25.50 billion posted in the comparative period of 2016. The bank, in the unaudited result statement…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Sterling Bank gross earnings improve by 12% appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

