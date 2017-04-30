Student drinks Sniper pesticide, kills self

A student of University of Lagos has been reported to have killed herself after being accused of stealing makeup and clothes in her hostel.

Ayomide was said to have taken Sniper pesticide, a DDVP, 2,2-Dichlorovinyl dimethyl phosphate compound, marketed by Swiss-Nigerian Chemical Company and used as a synthetic organophosphorus which many now use as an indoor insecticide.

Though Vanguard is yet to confirm the veracity of the story but according to Ajani Damilola, a Mechanical Engineering student of the same university, on his Face book post said that Ariyibi Ayomide, a student of the Faculty of Business Administration, Department of Employee Relations and Human Resources Management (ER & HRM) took her own life after her room mates booed her for stealing make up and clothes.

He wrote that that ‘incident happened in her room (Amina Hostel) which involved the missing of belongings (which includes make up and clothes) of another girl in d same room. On Thursday, some of the belongings of d fellow roommate was found in Ayomide’s bag ( scattered in three different bags – make up in one of of her bag, clothes in another bag and clothes in another bag making 3 of Ayomide’s bag). As a result the roommates disgraced Ayo and called her many names( relating to a thief) and disgraced her publicly. Ayomide called her mum and her mum came down next day( Friday) to settle d issue. The makeup was valued at #2000 in which Her mum paid. After that, her mum told her to pack her bags and follow her home which she did but as she was going d roommates shouted on her and called her so many names.

Her mum took her home and went back to work (her mum is a unilag staff). Ayomide was d only one left at home when she took sniper in the afternoon. Her mum came back in d evening and saw her child in a critical state. So she asked what happened to her; Ayomide just stretched her hand to do bottle of d sniper she took. Immediately her mum gave her palm oil( epo in yoruba) but results were not forthcoming. So she rushed her to a medical centre at ebute metta, still results were not favourable, she was then taken to Luth ( Medilag). Ayo gave up in LUTH around after 7 yesterday.

That’s d sad story

REST IN PEACE AYOMIDE!!!!

