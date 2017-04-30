Pages Navigation Menu

Student drowned in University of Benin

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

University of Benin was thrown into mourning as a student that is yet to be identified has been drowned in Benue State,the sad event happened on the closing day of Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) in Makurdi. The sad event was confirmed by Dr Omeche Onoja, Chairman, NUGA games medical and sanitation sub committee, he …

