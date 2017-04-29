Sunderland Out Of EPL, After Loss

Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth has seen them relegated from the Premier League, for the first time in 10 years.

Josh King’s lone goal , which came in the 88th minute has sealed Sunderland’s fate of relegation, after a goalless draw between Hull City and Southampton.

Defoe and Borini wasted the chances they got to help Sunderland secure a win. Defoe could only manage one shot out of eight on target.

The win means Bournemouth has over 40 points and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone. This is the fourth time the Black Cats are being relegated.

The post Sunderland Out Of EPL, After Loss appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

