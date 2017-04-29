Sunderland Out Of EPL, After Loss
Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth has seen them relegated from the Premier League, for the first time in 10 years.
Josh King’s lone goal , which came in the 88th minute has sealed Sunderland’s fate of relegation, after a goalless draw between Hull City and Southampton.
Defoe and Borini wasted the chances they got to help Sunderland secure a win. Defoe could only manage one shot out of eight on target.
The win means Bournemouth has over 40 points and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone. This is the fourth time the Black Cats are being relegated.
The post Sunderland Out Of EPL, After Loss appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!