Sunderland Out Of EPL, After Loss

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Sunderland’s 1-0 loss to Bournemouth has seen them relegated from the Premier League, for the first time in 10 years.

Josh King’s lone goal , which came in the 88th minute has sealed Sunderland’s fate of relegation, after a goalless draw between Hull City and Southampton.

Defoe and Borini wasted the chances they got to help Sunderland secure a win. Defoe could only manage one shot out of eight on target.

The win means Bournemouth has over 40 points and are 10 points clear of the relegation zone. This is the fourth time the Black Cats are being relegated.

