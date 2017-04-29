Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Niall Quinn: Sunderland need to find an identity, fans would accept playing more youngsters – ChronicleLive

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Niall Quinn: Sunderland need to find an identity, fans would accept playing more youngsters – ChronicleLive

ChronicleLive

Niall Quinn: Sunderland need to find an identity, fans would accept playing more youngsters
ChronicleLive
Niall Quinn says Sunderland need to find an identity in order to move forward after relegation. Sunderland's ten-year stay in the Premier League came to an end on Saturday after a terrible season as they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth. And club legend …
David Moyes' old-school ways helped to drag ailing Sunderland over the edgeThe Guardian (blog)
Moyes ready to lead Sunderland back to Premier LeagueDaily Post Nigeria
David Moyes: What went wrong and where now for Sunderland manager?BBC Sport
SkySports –ESPN FC (blog) –Eurosport.co.uk
all 384 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.