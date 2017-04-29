Niall Quinn: Sunderland need to find an identity, fans would accept playing more youngsters – ChronicleLive
Niall Quinn: Sunderland need to find an identity, fans would accept playing more youngsters
Niall Quinn says Sunderland need to find an identity in order to move forward after relegation. Sunderland's ten-year stay in the Premier League came to an end on Saturday after a terrible season as they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth. And club legend …
David Moyes' old-school ways helped to drag ailing Sunderland over the edge
Moyes ready to lead Sunderland back to Premier League
David Moyes: What went wrong and where now for Sunderland manager?
