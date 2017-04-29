Pages Navigation Menu

Sunderland relegated from Premier League following late Bournemouth Winner

Sunderland‘s 10-year stay in the Premier League ended today as Bournemouth scored a late winner at the Stadium of Light. The defeat is Sunderland’s 23rd of the season, which means the Black Cats are relegated from the Premier League. Bournemouth’s Joshua King scored the only goal with just two minutes left, tapping home from Ryan […]

