Sunderland relegated from Premier League following late Bournemouth Winner
Sunderland‘s 10-year stay in the Premier League ended today as Bournemouth scored a late winner at the Stadium of Light. The defeat is Sunderland’s 23rd of the season, which means the Black Cats are relegated from the Premier League. Bournemouth’s Joshua King scored the only goal with just two minutes left, tapping home from Ryan […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!