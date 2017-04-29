Pages Navigation Menu

Sunderland relegated from Premier League for the fourth time

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Bournemouth scored a late winner at the Stadium of Light to end Sunderland’s 10-year stay in the Premier League The result coupled with Hull City’s draw at Southampton means David Moyes’ side are 14 points from safety with four games left. The defeat, Sunderland’s 23rd of the season, means the Black Cats are relegated from…

