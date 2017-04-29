Pages Navigation Menu

Sunderland’s 10-year stay in Premier League ends

Posted on Apr 29, 2017

Sunderland’s 10-year stay in the English Premier League ended on Saturday with defeat against Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result coupled with Hull City’s goalless draw at Southampton means Sunderland are 13 points from safety with four games left. Bournemouth’s Joshua King scored the only goal with just two minutes left, tapping home from Ryan Fraser’s pass.

