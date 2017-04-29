‘Thank you for releasing Kanu, consider other Biafra detainees for bail’

By Nwafor Sunday

The former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi said he is happy over the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, by a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday and ask the federal government to consider other Biafra detainees languishing in prison custody.

He made this known to journalists yesterday through a statement issued by his media aide. According to him, “I wish to appeal to the Judiciary and the Federal Government to equally consider the other Biafra detainees for bail and release since, to the best of my knowledge, they have never resorted to violence in their agitation.

While expressing his concern for the unity and peace of the nation, Obi said that the federal government should engage in dialogue with Biafra agitators. He pointed out that tension will be high in the South East zone over the continued detention of other Biafra activists and the release of Kanu. “As I counselled previously, the Federal Government should engage the Biafra agitators in dialogue. Every agitation in the world is resolved through dialogue, he said.

However, Obi, expressed his happiness over Kanu’s release, thus states that the federal government has listened to the voice of reason. Furthermore he appreciated the effort people rendered in ensuring the release of Kanu. According to him, “I am happy that the Federal Government this time listened to the voice of reason.

“I congratulate Kanu on his release and wish to commend all those who played one role or the other to ensure that he met his tough bail conditions and was actually released.”

As Kanu regains freedom, recall that there are more four conditions given to him by the presiding Justice Nyako Binta of a federal High Court in Abuja, to keep. These conditions are:

*Must not attend any rally or grant an interview

* Must not be in a crowd exceeding 10 persons

* To surrender his Nigerian and British passports

* Must be available for trial at all times

Though he has regained freedom but should be careful of his actions to avoid breaching courts order, Vanguard reports.

The post ‘Thank you for releasing Kanu, consider other Biafra detainees for bail’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

