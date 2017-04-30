The Bible Doesn’t Say One Shouldn’t Drink Alcohol — 93-Years-Old Retired Nurse Reveals

In an exclusive ineterview with Punch metro.

When and where were you born?

I was born in 1924 in Calabar, Cross River State. My father worked there as a policeman. He had all his children there.

Where you born into a polygamous family?

My father had one wife and that was my mother. Later on, he had another wife. But she died and he was left with my mother. My father had other children – six or seven of them – for different women, but my mother had three children – two girls and a boy. Luckily for me and by the will of God, I am the only surviving one. My immediate sister died a few years ago.

What was growing up like in the family?

I should say that it was good because Calabar then was like a missionary town. The indigenous people there then were good Christians because most of them were missionaries. In fact, in those days, men did not marry more than one wife, but things are not the way they used to be. Sometimes, I shed tears for this country when I hear about the things happening, especially insecurity. They did not happen during my childhood. For instance, in those days, we did not fence our houses, but I see fences everywhere nowadays. In those days, thieves were only known for stealing petty things like pots or goats. But now, they break doors to steal other valuables. Political leaders in my time had the fear of God, but now, only a few of such exist. Even in churches, there are bad Christians.

Was your father a disciplinarian being a policeman?

My parents were good to us and they trained us well. Although my parents were not educated, my father was still accepted into the Nigeria Police Force because he was knowledgeable in a way. He was a full sergeant. My dad was a disciplinarian; he used the cane on us whenever we did wrong. He was also very strict when it came to the issue of learning the Benin language. He always spoke Bini to us instead of English and that was how I knew how to speak the language because, when I came to Benin from Calabar in those days, I did not know how to speak it. In fact, people did not believe that I was from Benin because I spent my childhood in Calabar. It was later that I began to adjust.

Which schools did you attend?

I attended Holy Trinity Primary School, Calabar, and later, Angeli Memorial School – an all-girls’ school. It was popular in those days as foreigners also brought their children to the school. That was where I ended my Standard Seven before I returned to Holy Trinity as a teacher.

What inspired you to become a nurse?

Someone introduced me to nursing in Oron when I left Trinity school as a teacher. I cannot remember the year. I went for training in a private school where I learnt shorthand writing, from where I later switched to nursing. I just liked nurses in those days when I saw them in their uniforms.

Where did you practise as a nurse?

I worked in a missionary hospital in Oron. It was called Equital Hospital. I remember that we used to pray before the start of the day’s work. The hospital also had good facilities.

What was nursing like during your time?

It was good. The missionaries paid our salaries, although it wasn’t much. In those days, we were paid 15 shillings per month, but with that, we could buy a lot of things in the market. Things were very cheap then.

What is your most memorable moment as a nurse?

It was when I assisted in the delivery of babies for the first time. It was not easy because I did not like seeing blood. But I overcame it and I was happy. In fact, I enjoyed nursing because I learnt a lot from it. As a beginner, I learnt a lot from the missionaries on how to do the job well. Oron was not as developed as other areas in the state, but many people who came from other parts of the state to receive treatment in our hospital because of the services we rendered.

How much do you think the nursing profession in Nigeria has changed now?

I cannot remember when I retired as a nurse because it was a long time ago, but when I see some nurses today, I think they are not as dedicated as we were in our time. The missionaries made sure we did things at the right time. There was no time for pride. But some of nurses nowadays do not care. Many of them are harsh. Anyway, some of them are trying. But there is still room for improvement.

Some say nurses are usually beautiful and so are admired by many. How was it like during your days?

People did admire us as human beings. When they admired me, I just smiled. I was not embarrassed in any way. Doctors then also admired us and we liked them because they were serious with their job.

How did you meet your husband?

I met him when I was in Calabar. I was a teacher then. After my Standard Six and Seven, it was easy to get employment. He was a soldier and responsible for the payment of salaries in the Nigerian Army. I taught in the same primary school I attended; Holy Trinity, Calabar.

I was told that my husband came to Calabar and asked a man if there was any Benin girl in Calabar. The man replied that he knew one Benin girl teaching in the school and my husband said that he would love to see her. Suddenly, I saw a man who came to my school and we started talking to each other, just like that. Later on, he told me he would like to see my parents and I agreed. I took him to my parents in Calabar. He then informed them that he loved me and would like to marry me. My father neither agreed nor disagreed. But my father him some time and later he came around.

Was it love at first sight?

In fact, I fell in love with him as soon as I saw him because he looked neat, young and educated. It was easy for him to get what he wanted and that was how we started. Finally, and as customs demanded, he paid my bride price. We did not get married in a church. It was a traditional marriage in those days. He paid a little amount, about 12 shillings, because Benin people do not think their daughters are for sale because they are getting married. After that, I resigned from teaching and followed him to Aba in Abia State. Later, we relocated to Benin. I had three children for him – two boys and a girl.

Where were you during the civil war?

When the war broke out I was with my husband. We had to run for our lives. Then, we were staying at Ikpoba Slope, Benin City. We hid in an uncompleted building. We suffered a lot during that war when there were killings. In fact, the late Odumegwu Ojukwu was our family friend because my husband was a well-known person. He had friends everywhere; in Nigeria and abroad. It was Ojukwu who phoned us when we were in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, that we should start packing our things, and that a war was approaching. We hurriedly left. We passed through Warri, Delta State, with a boat and came to Benin. It was God who saved our lives because it was terrible.

Is any of your children a nurse?

No. I did not chose or influence their career choices because everyone has his or her freedom and different capacities. They chose their own careers and I prayed for them and they are all successful in their different fields. My first son is an engineer, the second son is a businessman while my daughter is a lawyer. They are dedicated to their professions and are honest in what they do. I have no problem with any of them.

How do you feel at 93?

I am happy especially with the present situation of our country. I give glory to God for long life. The secret of long life is to believe in God. He is supreme. He gives and takes life. But one must be free with people. Where you have to forgive, forgive. A good conscience will also help one to live a good life. If you say you are a Christian, always speak the truth and do not be afraid. That is what has guided me right from my childhood. My parents were not Christians, they were pagans. But as I grew up in Calabar, I was nurtured by the missionaries. I was baptised and I received communion. I do not see myself as someone who visits the hospital frequently because, back then, the only sickness I had were headaches and, maybe, slight fevers. Besides, I do not drink anything that would make me sick.

Have you ever taken alcohol?

I drank moderately. The Bible does not say that one should not drink at all. When I was young, I used to take a little quantity of beer because it was good for me. But I did not take it to the point of getting drunk. I never smoke in my life.

What do you do now?

I still advise people like a consultant. I do it without taking money and I am happy and proud doing it.

How do you start your day?

I am not as strong as I used to be. But when I wake up in the morning, I pray and always ensure that my room is tidy. Then, I watch television. I am not a lazy woman; I try to keep myself busy. My children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren usually visit me. They play with me and that makes me very happy. When I see them playing around, especially the tiny ones, it strengthens me.