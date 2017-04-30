The Divinity In Our Humanity – P.M. News
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
P.M. News
|
The Divinity In Our Humanity
P.M. News
What manner of a man is Jesus? The answer reveals a kingdom dynamic vital and fundamental to the believer's walk. Jesus is the godly man; precisely the kind of man God re-created man to be. Jesus is a man. Like us, he was born of a woman. Like us, he …
GUEST SERMON: Jesus saves many kinds of people
Was Jesus really God?
Vugt: Jesus reveals the plan of God on his Creation
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!