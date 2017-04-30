The Thread: God does not grant long life – Muslims and Christians debate
There’s a lot to be said for people who jump on other people’s tweets and cause drama where there should…
Read » The Thread: God does not grant long life – Muslims and Christians debate on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!