Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

This Guy Wants To Marry Dj Cuppy And Has Already Created A Hashtag For Their Wedding

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A man wrote to relationship blogger, Joro Olumofin on his desperate desire to marry billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, and he has already created a hashtag #Edwincuppy2018 for their wedding. Read the post and her reply below…   Source: Instagram

The post This Guy Wants To Marry Dj Cuppy And Has Already Created A Hashtag For Their Wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.