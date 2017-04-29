Thousands of Russians Present Letters of Protest in Demonstrations – New York Times
Thousands of Russians Present Letters of Protest in Demonstrations
Police officers blocked participants at an unauthorized rally in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Saturday. Some protesters were detained. Credit Dmitri Lovetsky/Associated Press. MOSCOW — Thousands of Russians lined up in cities across their country on …
Russian protests call for Putin to quit as dozens arrested
