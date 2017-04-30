‘Through TEXEM, Nigerian Executives Will Develop Strategic Leadership Skills’ – THISDAY Newspapers
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
'Through TEXEM, Nigerian Executives Will Develop Strategic Leadership Skills'
THISDAY Newspapers
Prof. Andrew Chambers has always had a foot firmly in the business school world and the business world – both in leadership capacities. He was Dean (CEO) of the leading Cass Business School, London. At Cass he taught a highly acclaimed double …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!