Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Through TEXEM, Nigerian Executives Will Develop Strategic Leadership Skills’ – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
‘Through TEXEM, Nigerian Executives Will Develop Strategic Leadership Skills’ – THISDAY Newspapers

THISDAY Newspapers

'Through TEXEM, Nigerian Executives Will Develop Strategic Leadership Skills'
THISDAY Newspapers
Prof. Andrew Chambers has always had a foot firmly in the business school world and the business world – both in leadership capacities. He was Dean (CEO) of the leading Cass Business School, London. At Cass he taught a highly acclaimed double …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.