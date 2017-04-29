Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tinubu to Reveal how he Removed Goodluck Jonathan as President in his book

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday said he was working on a book that would detail how his party removed former President Goodluck Jonathan from office. Tinubu reportedly played an instrumental role in the merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress for Progressive Change and All […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.