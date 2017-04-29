Tinubu to Reveal how he Removed Goodluck Jonathan as President in his book
The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Friday said he was working on a book that would detail how his party removed former President Goodluck Jonathan from office. Tinubu reportedly played an instrumental role in the merger of the Action Congress of Nigeria, Congress for Progressive Change and All […]
