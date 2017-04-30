Tottenham kill off Arsenal

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports

Tottenham ensured they remained just four points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea, and confirmed they would finish above arch-rivals Arsenal for the first time since 1994-95, with an impressive north London derby win at White Hart Lane. Chelsea’s 3-0 victory at Everton put the pressure on Spurs – but they responded in style with a…

