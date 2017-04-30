TRCN charge states on teachers’ welfare

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has tasked state governments to prioritise teachers’ salaries and welfare to improve the standard of education in the country. Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, TRCN Registrar, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of the Labour Day Celebration in Abuja on Sunday.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

