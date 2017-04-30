TRCN task states on teachers’ salaries, welfare
The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has tasked states government to prioritise teachers’ salaries and welfare to improve the standard of education in the country. Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, TRCN Registrar, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) against the backdrop of the Labour Day Celebration in Abuja on…
The post TRCN task states on teachers’ salaries, welfare appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!