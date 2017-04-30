Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump: ‘thrilled’ to ditch press, ‘boring’ DC dinner – Boston Herald

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Trump: ‘thrilled’ to ditch press, ‘boring’ DC dinner – Boston Herald

Boston Herald

Trump: 'thrilled' to ditch press, 'boring' DC dinner
Boston Herald
'MUCH BETTER PEOPLE': President Trump takes the stage at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pa., yesterday, where he said he was 'thrilled' to get out of Washington and be with his true supporters. comments.
Trump warms to Xi, but risks leaving allies out to dryThe Japan Times

all 704 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.