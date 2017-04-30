Trump warms to Xi, but risks leaving allies out to dry – The Japan Times
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Japan Times
|
Trump warms to Xi, but risks leaving allies out to dry
The Japan Times
BEIJING – U.S. President Donald Trump's warm words for Chinese President Xi Jinping as a “good man” will reassure Beijing that he finally understands the importance of good ties but risk leaving America's allies in the region puzzling over where they …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!