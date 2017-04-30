Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump’s foreign policy in first 100 days: tough, but lacks overall strategy – Xinhua

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Trump’s foreign policy in first 100 days: tough, but lacks overall strategy – Xinhua

Xinhua

Trump's foreign policy in first 100 days: tough, but lacks overall strategy
Xinhua
U.S. President Donald Trump (Front) delivers a speech during a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, the United States, April 29, 2017. (Xinhua/Yan Liang). by Matthew Rusling. WASHINGTON, April 29 (Xinhua) — In his
Trump's first 100 days: he is listening and learning how to take good adviceThe Guardian
Ambassador Says, So Far, Trump Administration Is A 'Reassertion Of America Power'Maine Public

all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.