Turkey Blocks Access to Wikipedia over Censorship
Turkey has reportedly blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia. Officials said “an administrative measure” had been taken, but gave no reason why. Turkish media said authorities had asked Wikipedia to remove content by writers “supporting terror”. In addition, the country has temporarily blocked social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, and […]
