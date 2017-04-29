Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey Blocks Access to Wikipedia over Censorship

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Turkey has reportedly blocked all access inside the country to the online encyclopedia Wikipedia. Officials said “an administrative measure” had been taken, but gave no reason why. Turkish media said authorities had asked Wikipedia to remove content by writers “supporting terror”. In addition, the country has temporarily blocked social media sites including Facebook, YouTube, and […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.