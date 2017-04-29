Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia as opposition decries ‘censorship’ – Toronto Star

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia as opposition decries ‘censorship’ – Toronto Star

Toronto Star

Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia as opposition decries 'censorship'
Toronto Star
The government has said the site was blocked for “becoming an information source acting with groups conducting a smear campaign against Turkey.” Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%. 0:00. Progress: 0%. 0:00.
Turkey blocks Wikipedia under law designed to protect national securityThe Guardian
Turkey blocks Wikipedia access, bans TV dating showsRappler
Turkey blocks Wikipedia over what it calls terror 'smear campaign'CNN
TIME –Washington Post –Times of India –WBUR
all 102 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.