Two people killed in two separate Kempton Park road accidents – Citizen
Citizen
Two people killed in two separate Kempton Park road accidents
Citizen
Two people died in two separate road accidents, one an apparent hit-and-run, in Kempton Park in Ekurhuleni on Saturday morning, paramedics said. A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a vehicle on the Pretoria Road near Elgin Road in Kempton Park …
