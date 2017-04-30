Ugandan activists call for changes in women’s polls

A civil society organisation has petitioned the Constitutional Court asking it to stop men from participating in the election of women MPs and women councillor elections.

Sisimuka Uganda (Reawakening Uganda) founded by Frank Gashumba, a businessman. The noted that MPs representing other special interest groups like the army, workers, People With Disabilities disabled, youth are not voted for people by outside these groups and want the same rules to be applied to women MPs and councillors.

The Attorney General and the Electoral Commission are respondents on the petition. For this they have called for an amendment of Section 8 of the Parliamentary Actions Act and section 117 of the Local Government Act.

The post Ugandan activists call for changes in women's polls appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

