Ughelli Kingdom hails Buhari’s administration

The people of Ughelli Kingdom in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State have expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Chijoke Amu-Nnadi, the Head, Corporate Affairs, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Amu-Nnadi said that the Ovie of Ughelli Kingdom, Dr Wilson Oharisi said this at a ceremony marking his 25th Coronation Anniversary which held at his palace at Ughelli on April 24.

According to the Ovie, President Muhammadu Buhari did not make a mistake in appointing our son Mr Samuel Adjogbe as the Executive Director Projects of the NDDC.

His Royal Majesty commended Adjogbe for his contributions to the development of the Niger Delta.

“Adjogbe is a man of impeccable character, and we are confident that his tenure in NDDC will bring more development to our people and the entire Niger Delta.”

Responding, Adjogbe, who was conferred with the title of “Oyivwiruor’’ Ovie of Ughelli commended the traditional ruler and the people of Ughelli North Local Government for the confidence and trust reposed in him.

Adjogbe promised to do his best to bring prosperity and development to the region by improving the living standard of the people.

He said that the current NDDC board was determined to change the narrative and restore development and empowerment to the oil rich region.

“I want to assure you that this current board is out to restore the glory of the Niger Delta and we will do our best to ensure that before the end of our tenure, every community in the Niger delta will be proud of this administration,” he said.

He said that with the 4-R initiative of the Governing Board geared toward restoring its core mandate, restructuring its balance sheet and reforming its processes, things would get better for the region.

Adjogbe reaffirmed the commitment of the commission to do what was right and proper at all times in order to move the region forward.

