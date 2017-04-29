Uhuru: My focus is to unite and have a peaceful Kenya – The Standard (press release)
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
The Standard (press release)
|
Uhuru: My focus is to unite and have a peaceful Kenya
The Standard (press release)
President Uhuru Kenyatta is received by (From Left) Bishop Daniel Osoi, Bishop David Maraswa and Bishop Peter Mangura upon arrival for the Inter-Ministries Union Conference at Ngatataek Primary School ground, Kajiado County. President Uhuru Kenyatta …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!