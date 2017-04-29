UN council backs new effort to end Western Sahara conflict – gulfnews.com
|
UN council backs new effort to end Western Sahara conflict
gulfnews.com
United Nations: The UN Security Council unanimously approved a resolution on Friday evening backing the secretary-general's new effort to resolve the 40-year conflict over the Western Sahara, which has pitted Morocco against the Polisario Front …
