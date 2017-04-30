Undefeated! Anthony Joshua Defeats Wladimir Klitschko to Claim 19th Victory

Anthony Joshua added the WBA belt to his IBF title with an 11th-round stoppage of Wladimir Klitschko in a thrilling fight on Saturday. Joshua was knocked down in round six but twice had Klitschko on the canvas in the penultimate round before the referee stepped in. Not only did the 27-year-old retain the IBF World […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

