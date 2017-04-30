UNIBEN student drowns in River Benue — Official
A yet to be identified University of Benin student has drowned in River Benue, on the closing day of Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) in Makurdi. Dr Omeche Onoja, Chairman, NUGA games medical and sanitation sub committee confirmed the incident. The name of the student was not disclosed.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS.
