UNIBEN student drowns in River Benue — Official

A yet to be identified University of Benin student has drowned in River Benue, on the closing day of Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) in Makurdi. Dr Omeche Onoja, Chairman, NUGA games medical and sanitation sub committee confirmed the incident. The name of the student was not disclosed.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

