UNIBEN student drowns in River Benue — Official

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

A yet to be identified  University of Benin student has  drowned in River Benue, on the closing day of  Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA)  in Makurdi. Dr Omeche Onoja, Chairman, NUGA games medical and sanitation sub committee confirmed the incident. The name of the student was not disclosed.

