‘United’ EU To Defy Britain, lists its demands for Brexit

Brussels is to defy Britain’s demand for parallel talks on Brexit and the future trading arrangements by insisting the exit bill, citizens’ rights and Ireland are agreed to first. A summit of the remaining EU leaders will later agree a final version of the draft negotiating guidelines which demand significant progress on initial objectives before…

The post ‘United’ EU To Defy Britain, lists its demands for Brexit appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

