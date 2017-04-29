Pages Navigation Menu

'United' EU To Defy Britain, lists its demands for Brexit

‘United’ EU To Defy Britain, lists its demands for Brexit

Brussels is to defy Britain’s demand for parallel talks on Brexit and the future trading arrangements by insisting the exit bill, citizens’ rights and Ireland are agreed to first. A summit of the remaining EU leaders will later agree a final version of the draft negotiating guidelines which demand significant progress on initial objectives before…

