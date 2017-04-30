UPDF winds up CAR mission

Uganda is in the process of withdrawing UPDF troops from the troubled Central African Republic (CAR), where Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels fled after they were routed from northern Uganda a decade ago.

A total of 31 UPDF soldiers landed at Gulu airfield in the first batch of withdrawals. The operation in Central African Republican was backed by the United States which declared Kony an international terrorist.

In 2011, the US sent 100 of its special forces to bolster the operations against Kony. UPDF has been the only African force hunting down rebels in the country although there was a plan by South Sudan, DR Congo and CAR to deploy under a Regional Task Force. CAR has also been torn apart by religious strife between Christian and Muslim factions.

The post UPDF winds up CAR mission appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

