URA closes Good African Coffee over tax arrears

Uganda Revenue Authority closed Good African Coffee shops in the city owned by businessman Andrew Rugasira for three days over unpaid tax arrears amounting to Shs1billion. The shops were reopened days later after reported talks between the businessman and the authority.

URA head of debt collection Stanley Kalemera said they took action because Good African Café had liabilities of Shs600m and Good African Coffee a tax liability of Shs615m.

Rugasira became renowned for penetrating British supermarkets with his Good African coffee brand in the 2000s, at a time when it was almost impossible for African products to make a breakthrough in highly competitive European markets.

For years, Rugasira argued that African governments need to strategically support businesses for their economies to take off. The closure of Good African coffee is a slap in the face to the Buy Uganda Build Uganda policy that the government came up with to promote Ugandan made products.

Friends, WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!! Thank U! “Forget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!” Is.43:18-19 pic.twitter.com/BMjOEg7C9m — Andrew M Rugasira (@andrewrugasira) April 27, 2017

