Victim of Brazilian Bitcoin Ransom Kidnapping Plot Rescued – CryptoCoinsNews
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
newsBTC
|
Victim of Brazilian Bitcoin Ransom Kidnapping Plot Rescued
CryptoCoinsNews
A 32-year-old Brazilian woman was recently rescued by the Civil Police on the east side of São Paulo, Brazil. The woman, married to a bitcoin businessman, was kidnapped in Florianopolis on Wednesday. The ransom was demanded in bitcoin and another …
Brazilian Criminals Kidnap Woman And Demand a Bitcoin Payment
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!