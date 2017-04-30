Victim of Brazilian Bitcoin Ransom Kidnapping Plot Rescued – CryptoCoinsNews

Pages Navigation Menu

Victim of Brazilian Bitcoin Ransom Kidnapping Plot Rescued
A 32-year-old Brazilian woman was recently rescued by the Civil Police on the east side of São Paulo, Brazil. The woman, married to a bitcoin businessman, was kidnapped in Florianopolis on Wednesday. The ransom was demanded in bitcoin and another …
