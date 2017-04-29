VIDEO: Di’Ja – Wan Chop

Music is the food of the soul and Di’ja perfectly reiterates this in this happy, playful mid tempo tune titled “Wan Chop”. She describes her music and style in culinary metaphors and then makes a global invite to her fans across the world to come have a taste of her music, style and personality. Enjoy! […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

