VIDEO: Hanu Jay – No Smoking Zone

Hanu Jay releases the visuals to his Debut single “No Smoking Zone” shot in location in Lagos by Adasa Cookey with cameo appearances by Yung 6ix, Charass, Lk Kuddy, Dj Timmy, Percy and a host of others.

“No Smoking Zone” is a fusion of modern day R&B and Konto, The traditional Festac, Ajegunle Lagos sound as Produced by Sally (@Disallybeatx).

