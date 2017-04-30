Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Video: I am not corrupt, I don’t like money – Rotimi Amaechi

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The minister for transport, Rotimi Amaechi, has said that he is not corrupt and does not like money. Ameachi made the remark on Saturday in an interview with newsmen ( Channels).

During the interview session, Amaechi was asked if he is corrupt, responding to her, see the video bellow:

The post Video: I am not corrupt, I don’t like money – Rotimi Amaechi appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.