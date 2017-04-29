VIDEO: "I’m not corrupt and I have never stolen Money" – Rotimi Amaechi says on interview with Channels TV Hard Copy



Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173

: Undefined index: extension inon line

The minister of Transportation and former governor of River state, Rotimi Amaechi was recently a guest at Channels TV’s Hard Copy hosted by Maupe Ogun.

On the question of being corrupt, the minister said he has repeated it several times that he’s not corrupt and doesn’t like money.

“I am a honest Nigerian, I don’t like money” Amaechi said.

See more in the video below;

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

