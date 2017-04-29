Volvo China Open Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Saturday Pairings
Round 3 of the 2017 Volvo China Open will be hosted at the Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing, China on Saturday 29th April. The Volvo China Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.
The 68 players who made the cut, which was set at 34 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Dylan Frittelli is paired with Pablo Larrazábal in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:50 pm.
2017 Volvo China Open Round 3 Tee Times
The Volvo China Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:10 AM
|Sam Walker
|vs.
|Richie Ramsay
|7:20 AM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|vs.
|Jason Norris
|7:30 AM
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|vs.
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|7:40 AM
|Romain Wattel
|vs.
|Wo-Cheng Ye (AM)
|7:50 AM
|Sam Brazel
|vs.
|Zi-Han She
|8:00 AM
|Chris Paisley
|vs.
|Nacho Elvira
|8:10 AM
|Thongchai Jaidee
|vs.
|Matthew Guyatt
|8:20 AM
|Matthew Southgate
|vs.
|Ross Fisher
|8:30 AM
|Robert Rock
|vs.
|Benjamin Hebert
|8:40 AM
|Hongfu Wu
|vs.
|Rak Cho
|8:50 AM
|David Howell
|vs.
|Julien Quesne
|9:00 AM
|Renato Paratore
|vs.
|Brett Rumford
|9:15 AM
|Justin Walters
|vs.
|James Morrison
|9:25 AM
|Marcel Siem
|vs.
|Ricardo Gouveia
|9:35 AM
|Ashun Wu
|vs.
|Brandon Stone
|9:45 AM
|Bradley Dredge
|vs.
|David Lipsky
|9:55 AM
|Haotong Li
|vs.
|Yi Cao
|10:05 AM
|Chris Wood
|vs.
|Darren Fichardt
|10:15 AM
|Johan Carlsson
|vs.
|Rikard Karlberg
|10:25 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs.
|Matteo Manassero
|10:35 AM
|Felipe Aguilar
|vs.
|Kyongjun Moon
|10:45 AM
|Michael Hendry
|vs.
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|10:55 AM
|Jeunghun Wang
|vs.
|Jinho Choi
|11:10 AM
|Paul Peterson
|vs.
|Jorge Campillo
|11:20 AM
|Pep Angles
|vs.
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|11:30 AM
|Peter Hanson
|vs.
|Peter Uihlein
|11:40 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|vs.
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|11:50 AM
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|vs.
|Bernd Wiesberger
|12:00 AM
|Y. E. Yang
|vs.
|Graeme Storm
|12:10 PM
|Joost Luiten
|vs.
|Jaco van Zyl
|12:20 PM
|Bernd Ritthammer
|vs.
|Dean Burmester
|12:30 PM
|Thomas Detry
|vs.
|George Coetzee
|12:40 PM
|Soomin Lee
|vs.
|Alexander Levy
|12:50 PM
|Dylan Frittelli
|vs.
|Pablo Larrazábal
