Volvo China Open Round 3 Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Saturday Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Volvo China Open will be hosted at the Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing, China on Saturday 29th April. The Volvo China Open round 3 tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:10 am local time.

The 68 players who made the cut, which was set at 34 under par, have been paired into two ball groups for day 3 of the tournament. The 3rd round tee time draw is based on leaderboard positions, tournament leader Dylan Frittelli is paired with Pablo Larrazábal in the last tee slot of the 3rd round at 12:50 pm.

2017 Volvo China Open Round 3 Tee Times

The Volvo China Open 3rd round tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. All groups will start from the 1st hole.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:10 AM Sam Walker vs. Richie Ramsay 7:20 AM S.S.P Chawrasia vs. Jason Norris 7:30 AM Lucas Bjerregaard vs. Phachara Khongwatmai 7:40 AM Romain Wattel vs. Wo-Cheng Ye (AM) 7:50 AM Sam Brazel vs. Zi-Han She 8:00 AM Chris Paisley vs. Nacho Elvira 8:10 AM Thongchai Jaidee vs. Matthew Guyatt 8:20 AM Matthew Southgate vs. Ross Fisher 8:30 AM Robert Rock vs. Benjamin Hebert 8:40 AM Hongfu Wu vs. Rak Cho 8:50 AM David Howell vs. Julien Quesne 9:00 AM Renato Paratore vs. Brett Rumford 9:15 AM Justin Walters vs. James Morrison 9:25 AM Marcel Siem vs. Ricardo Gouveia 9:35 AM Ashun Wu vs. Brandon Stone 9:45 AM Bradley Dredge vs. David Lipsky 9:55 AM Haotong Li vs. Yi Cao 10:05 AM Chris Wood vs. Darren Fichardt 10:15 AM Johan Carlsson vs. Rikard Karlberg 10:25 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. Matteo Manassero 10:35 AM Felipe Aguilar vs. Kyongjun Moon 10:45 AM Michael Hendry vs. Mike Lorenzo-Vera 10:55 AM Jeunghun Wang vs. Jinho Choi 11:10 AM Paul Peterson vs. Jorge Campillo 11:20 AM Pep Angles vs. Thorbjørn Olesen 11:30 AM Peter Hanson vs. Peter Uihlein 11:40 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Fabrizio Zanotti 11:50 AM Raphaël Jacquelin vs. Bernd Wiesberger 12:00 AM Y. E. Yang vs. Graeme Storm 12:10 PM Joost Luiten vs. Jaco van Zyl 12:20 PM Bernd Ritthammer vs. Dean Burmester 12:30 PM Thomas Detry vs. George Coetzee 12:40 PM Soomin Lee vs. Alexander Levy 12:50 PM Dylan Frittelli vs. Pablo Larrazábal

