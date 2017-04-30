Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Volvo China Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Round 4 Pairings

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Golf, News | 0 comments

The 4th round of the 2017 Volvo China Open will be played on Sunday 30th April at the Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing, China. The Volvo China Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:05 am.

The final tee slot of the Volvo China Open 2017 golf tournament is at 12:45 pm and features Dylan Frittelli and Pablo Larrazábal.

Volvo China Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Volvo China Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Topwin Golf & Country Club.

Tee Times Players   Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
7:05 AM Hongfu Wu
7:15 AM Wo-Cheng Ye (AM) vs. Zi-Han She
7:25 AM Marcel Siem vs. Matthew Guyatt
7:35 AM Robert Rock vs. Richie Ramsay
7:45 AM Joost Luiten vs. Jinho Choi
7:55 AM Nacho Elvira vs. Jeunghun Wang
8:05 AM Sam Walker vs. Lucas Bjerregaard
8:15 AM Felipe Aguilar vs. Graeme Storm
8:25 AM Matteo Manassero vs. Darren Fichardt
8:35 AM Bradley Dredge vs. Brett Rumford
8:45 AM Matthew Southgate vs. Bernd Ritthammer
8:55 AM Rikard Karlberg vs. Fabrizio Zanotti
9:10 AM Julien Quesne vs. Brandon Stone
9:20 AM David Howell vs. Phachara Khongwatmai
9:30 AM S.S.P Chawrasia vs. Dean Burmester
9:40 AM Michael Hendry vs. Mike Lorenzo-Vera
9:50 AM Renato Paratore vs. Thongchai Jaidee
10:00 AM Chris Paisley vs. Sam Brazel
10:10 AM Raphaël Jacquelin vs. Thomas Detry
10:20 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Peter Uihlein
10:30 AM Pep Angles vs. Paul Peterson
10:40 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. David Lipsky
10:50 AM Ashun Wu vs. James Morrison
11:05 AM Justin Walters vs. Rak Cho
11:15 AM Romain Wattel vs. Jason Norris
11:25 AM Y. E. Yang vs. Jaco van Zyl
11:35 AM Thorbjørn Olesen vs. Jorge Campillo
11:45 AM Johan Carlsson vs. Ricardo Gouveia
11:55 AM Soomin Lee vs. Benjamin Hebert
12:05 PM Haotong Li vs. George Coetzee
12:15 PM Ross Fisher vs. Yi Cao
12:25 PM Bernd Wiesberger vs. Kyongjun Moon
12:35 PM Chris Wood vs. Alexander Levy
12:45 PM Dylan Frittelli vs. Pablo Larrazábal

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Volvo China Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Round 4 Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.