Volvo China Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Round 4 Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 Volvo China Open will be played on Sunday 30th April at the Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing, China. The Volvo China Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:05 am.
The final tee slot of the Volvo China Open 2017 golf tournament is at 12:45 pm and features Dylan Frittelli and Pablo Larrazábal.
Volvo China Open Round 4 Tee Times
The Volvo China Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Topwin Golf & Country Club.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|7:05 AM
|Hongfu Wu
|7:15 AM
|Wo-Cheng Ye (AM)
|vs.
|Zi-Han She
|7:25 AM
|Marcel Siem
|vs.
|Matthew Guyatt
|7:35 AM
|Robert Rock
|vs.
|Richie Ramsay
|7:45 AM
|Joost Luiten
|vs.
|Jinho Choi
|7:55 AM
|Nacho Elvira
|vs.
|Jeunghun Wang
|8:05 AM
|Sam Walker
|vs.
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|8:15 AM
|Felipe Aguilar
|vs.
|Graeme Storm
|8:25 AM
|Matteo Manassero
|vs.
|Darren Fichardt
|8:35 AM
|Bradley Dredge
|vs.
|Brett Rumford
|8:45 AM
|Matthew Southgate
|vs.
|Bernd Ritthammer
|8:55 AM
|Rikard Karlberg
|vs.
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|9:10 AM
|Julien Quesne
|vs.
|Brandon Stone
|9:20 AM
|David Howell
|vs.
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|9:30 AM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|vs.
|Dean Burmester
|9:40 AM
|Michael Hendry
|vs.
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|9:50 AM
|Renato Paratore
|vs.
|Thongchai Jaidee
|10:00 AM
|Chris Paisley
|vs.
|Sam Brazel
|10:10 AM
|Raphaël Jacquelin
|vs.
|Thomas Detry
|10:20 AM
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|vs.
|Peter Uihlein
|10:30 AM
|Pep Angles
|vs.
|Paul Peterson
|10:40 AM
|Mikko Ilonen
|vs.
|David Lipsky
|10:50 AM
|Ashun Wu
|vs.
|James Morrison
|11:05 AM
|Justin Walters
|vs.
|Rak Cho
|11:15 AM
|Romain Wattel
|vs.
|Jason Norris
|11:25 AM
|Y. E. Yang
|vs.
|Jaco van Zyl
|11:35 AM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|vs.
|Jorge Campillo
|11:45 AM
|Johan Carlsson
|vs.
|Ricardo Gouveia
|11:55 AM
|Soomin Lee
|vs.
|Benjamin Hebert
|12:05 PM
|Haotong Li
|vs.
|George Coetzee
|12:15 PM
|Ross Fisher
|vs.
|Yi Cao
|12:25 PM
|Bernd Wiesberger
|vs.
|Kyongjun Moon
|12:35 PM
|Chris Wood
|vs.
|Alexander Levy
|12:45 PM
|Dylan Frittelli
|vs.
|Pablo Larrazábal
