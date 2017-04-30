Volvo China Open Sunday Tee Times – 2017 Volvo China Open Round 4 Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 Volvo China Open will be played on Sunday 30th April at the Topwin Golf & Country Club in Beijing, China. The Volvo China Open 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 7:05 am.

The final tee slot of the Volvo China Open 2017 golf tournament is at 12:45 pm and features Dylan Frittelli and Pablo Larrazábal.

Volvo China Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Volvo China Open 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Topwin Golf & Country Club.

Tee Times Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:05 AM Hongfu Wu 7:15 AM Wo-Cheng Ye (AM) vs. Zi-Han She 7:25 AM Marcel Siem vs. Matthew Guyatt 7:35 AM Robert Rock vs. Richie Ramsay 7:45 AM Joost Luiten vs. Jinho Choi 7:55 AM Nacho Elvira vs. Jeunghun Wang 8:05 AM Sam Walker vs. Lucas Bjerregaard 8:15 AM Felipe Aguilar vs. Graeme Storm 8:25 AM Matteo Manassero vs. Darren Fichardt 8:35 AM Bradley Dredge vs. Brett Rumford 8:45 AM Matthew Southgate vs. Bernd Ritthammer 8:55 AM Rikard Karlberg vs. Fabrizio Zanotti 9:10 AM Julien Quesne vs. Brandon Stone 9:20 AM David Howell vs. Phachara Khongwatmai 9:30 AM S.S.P Chawrasia vs. Dean Burmester 9:40 AM Michael Hendry vs. Mike Lorenzo-Vera 9:50 AM Renato Paratore vs. Thongchai Jaidee 10:00 AM Chris Paisley vs. Sam Brazel 10:10 AM Raphaël Jacquelin vs. Thomas Detry 10:20 AM Nicolas Colsaerts vs. Peter Uihlein 10:30 AM Pep Angles vs. Paul Peterson 10:40 AM Mikko Ilonen vs. David Lipsky 10:50 AM Ashun Wu vs. James Morrison 11:05 AM Justin Walters vs. Rak Cho 11:15 AM Romain Wattel vs. Jason Norris 11:25 AM Y. E. Yang vs. Jaco van Zyl 11:35 AM Thorbjørn Olesen vs. Jorge Campillo 11:45 AM Johan Carlsson vs. Ricardo Gouveia 11:55 AM Soomin Lee vs. Benjamin Hebert 12:05 PM Haotong Li vs. George Coetzee 12:15 PM Ross Fisher vs. Yi Cao 12:25 PM Bernd Wiesberger vs. Kyongjun Moon 12:35 PM Chris Wood vs. Alexander Levy 12:45 PM Dylan Frittelli vs. Pablo Larrazábal

