VP Osinbajo, Nasir El-Rufai, Aregbesola, Rotimi Akeredolu & Abiola Ajimobi attend Sabiu Yusuf’s Wedding I See Photos

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Personal assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari, Sabiu Yusuf, a.k.a Tunde and Fatima Bashir Jamoh had their wedding on Saturday at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna. The ceremony attracted the Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the host Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Speaker of the House of Representatives and several other governors and ministers. Among the governors in attendance were […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

