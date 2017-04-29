Pages Navigation Menu

Wale – My Love Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa [New Song] – HotNewHipHop

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment


Wale – My Love Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa [New Song] – HotNewHipHop

Wale – My Love Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa [New Song]
Listen to one of the many standouts from Wale's new #Shine album with Major Lazer, Wizkid & Dua Lipa called "My Love." Wale is hot off the release of his 5th studio album SHINE, which features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Travis Scott

