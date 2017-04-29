Wale – My Love Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa [New Song] – HotNewHipHop
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
HotNewHipHop
|
Wale – My Love Feat. Major Lazer, WizKid & Dua Lipa [New Song]
HotNewHipHop
Listen to one of the many standouts from Wale's new #Shine album with Major Lazer, Wizkid & Dua Lipa called "My Love." Wale is hot off the release of his 5th studio album SHINE, which features guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Travis Scott …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!