WARIGI: Time for parties to rethink how they nominate their candidates – Daily Nation
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
Daily Nation
|
WARIGI: Time for parties to rethink how they nominate their candidates
Daily Nation
Voters queue at the Bomu Primary School in Changamwe, Mombasa in this photo taken on April 29, 2017. Voting was repeated in three constituencies in Mombasa in ODM Nominations which were initially marred with chaos. PHOTO: KEVIN ODIT | NATION …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!