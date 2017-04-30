Warri-Effurun peace marathon upgrades to 21km race – Vanguard
Warri-Effurun peace marathon upgrades to 21km race
Following persistent agitation by participating athletes and officials, the next edition of the Warri-Effurun peace marathon will be upgraded to a 21km race. This is just as Adamu Shehu Muazu and Rotkang James dominated yesterday's race that was …
