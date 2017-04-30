Warri-Effurun peace marathon upgrades to 21km race

Following persistent agitation by participating athletes and officials, the next edition of the Warri-Effurun peace marathon will be upgraded to a 21km race. This is just as Adamu Shehu Muazu and Rotkang James dominated yesterday’s race that was concluded at the Warri Township Stadium.

The race was flagged off by president general of the Uvwie Kingdom, Austin Ukuwrere along the Airport Road. And the runners together with the special sports athletes who are making their debut appearance raced to the finish and it was Muazu from Jos who clocked a hand timed 30.44.00 minutes to cash the N300, 000 at stake. He was chased down by Jigak Monday and Stephen Joshua who finished 31.01.00 and 32.47.41mins respectively to win N200,000 and N150,000 attached.

In the women category Rotkang also out classed the ladies with a 41.21.50mins effort to collect the N300, 000 cheque. Kebemwa Oghechi finished second with 42.30.20 and Blessing Akuetiemhe was third with 42.35.75mins.

The local athletes’ category was won by Moses Onomuodeke 38.26.00 in the men’s category to collect N100, 000. The women’s race was won by 400m runner Daisy Akpofa with 44.00.29.

The Wheelchair category saw a keen contest between Sefiu Ojeleye and Muritala Issah. But it was Ojelye who had the privileged of riding a modern tricycle that won with 27.54.12mins. Issah finished 27.56.97mins, while Jelili Akani was third with 28.07.20mins.

The women’s race saw Hannah Babalola clocking an unchallenged 28.05.58mins to win the N100, 000 at stake. Okoro Nkiruka was second with 43.32.30, while Jumoke Olarewaju finished third with 50.26.04mins.

Warri South local government chairman, Mofe Edema who participated in the race called on the citizens to keep fit habits, while the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs minister, Usani Uguru Usani who was represented by Agatha Ojuh urged the youths to embrace friendship and peace with active participation in sports.

