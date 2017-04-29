Warri/Effurun marathon: Dalung, commissioners taking sports for granted – 28-year-old champion – Daily Post Nigeria
Warri/Effurun marathon: Dalung, commissioners taking sports for granted – 28-year-old champion
Twenty-eight-year Plateau athlete, Adamu Shehu Mu'Azu on Saturday stated that the Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung and the Sports Commissioners in the various States are taking sports for granted in the country. Mu'Azu made the assertion shortly …
