Watch The Moment JSS 3 Student Laugh as 8 Guys Take Turns To Have S2X With Her (Photo+Video)

According to a GossipMill source, the girl in the video is allegedly a 15-year-old Junior Secondary School student, who willingly gave herself to 8 Men who took turns to sleep with her as initiation process into their cult group.

The girl who has been identified as Chioma, was visibly moaning with excitement as the guys gang-banged her.

It is also shocking to note that, none of these guys even wore a condom.

The 2mins 31 seconds Video Starts off and the action had already began;

Man 1: This Girl They very sweet ooo

Girl: Moaning

Man 2: I never release oh

Man 1: You for release na

Girl : Moaning

Man 1: Commot your boxers na

Thrusting in and out sound

Man 3: who is seriously banging the girl in a doggy position finishes up and nuts on the bed,