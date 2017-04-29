Pages Navigation Menu

We don’t know Jonathan’s cousin, Azibaola – EFCC witnesses tell court

The trial of the cousin of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Azibaola Robert, and his wife, Stella, over alleged laundering of $40 million cash, continued on Friday, with all the witnesses called by the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, denying knowledge of the couple. Rather, they admitted transacting business with his firm, Oneplus, which was reportedly […]

