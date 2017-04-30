We’ll improve access to varsity education — FG

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE Federal Government says it’s core objective was to promote self-reliance in every facet of life in Nigeria.

Minister of Education,Adamu Adamu, disclosed this at the maiden convocation of Elizade University, Ilara- Mokin, Ondo State.

He said: “The wisdom in putting education under concurrent legislative list in our Constitution has paid off as it increased access to university education through opportunities given to private individuals and organisations to invest in tertiary education.

“Our core objective also includes re-orientation of our teeming youths on the need to imbibe positive values by portraying our country in good light across the globe.”

Speaking through Prof Adebiyi Daramola, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), the minister said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was committed to improving access to university education.

The minister commended the founder of the institution, Chief Michael Adeojo, for not only conceiving an idea but also translating it into reality by founding the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Theophilus Fadayomi, urged the graduands to master the application of emerging technologies to solve existing problems and meet new challenges that might overwhelm their credentials.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu advised youths to be innovative and creative to surmount unemployment problems in the country.

Representing Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Akeredolu observed that the era of automatic white collar jobs for young graduands was gone, and noted that youths needed to be self reliant.

The post We’ll improve access to varsity education — FG appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

